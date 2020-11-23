When a local food-prep business closed their doors, a group of friends got the idea to re-open the business, with a new bit of flair. Now those plans have taken...Rootz.
Born out of the former Fresh Fit Kitchen, Rootz Meal Prep and Eatery opened up in Williston in September, setting up shop in the former Golden China restaurant. Keeping with the same concept as Fresh Fit, Rootz offers meal prep, but with the added experience of a dine-in restaurant, featuring a full menu of healthy eating options that are customizable to each customer's taste.
"Rootz started out as a meal prep company, but we wanted to be more than that." Explained Mike Knudson, CEO and co-owner. "Williston is home for us. So we wanted to give back to the community in a sense. I've been here since 2007, and I call Williston my home. We're here for the long haul, and we want to make sure we can give back as much as we can. So creating a dine-in experience lets us be more involved with the community by interacting with them. "
Knudson said many of Rootz signature dishes and drinks have come from community members based on popular suggestions. Tatiana Navarrette, CFO and co-owner of Rootz, said she felt the meal prep was an important aspect of the business, as it had helped her with her weight loss journey and to get into the habit of eating healthy. Working in the oilfield, Navarrette said it was difficult at times to find the time to exercise and eat right, which is why she wanted to make sure healthier options were available to others in the same situation.
"It was a big help for me in my weight loss, and helping to stay away from fast food and less healthy options," she said. "It was very important to keep that and incorporate it with everything else."
Rootz features a variety of already prepared meals, but customers are welcome to customize and prep their own meals as well. With the holidays soon upon us, many people are starting to think about healthier eating options. Navarrette said Rootz can help guide those looking to begin eating better, but she said those looking to make a change should carefully consider their options before beginning any weight-loss plan.
"Know what you're getting yourself into," she explained. "Diets are not easy, and they're usually set up to fail. I wouldn't suggesting dieting as much as I would promote clean eating and nutritional eating. And portioning is key to everything. Even if all you're eating is a bunch of rice and chicken, which is considered a healthier meal, if you're eating too much of it, it's not going to be healthy. anything that you're doing too much of is not going to be healthy for you."
Changing the way you prepare your meals also makes a difference, she added. Nothing at Rootz is fried, all ingredients are baked instead, to help keep their nutritional value. Avoiding unhealthy snacking is also key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Navarrette said.
Work is still going on at Rootz, with a lounge under construction that will offer a venue for parties, gatherings and events. Open mic nights, karaoke, music events and workshops are just a few of the options Rootz hopes to be able to offer in the future. Knudsen said they hope to obtain an alcohol license in order to offer beer and wine options as well.
Knudsen and Navarrette, along with their partners Jorge Gallegos and Alex and Jessica Aguilar, have been receiving a lot of positive feedback from the community thus far, even though they have only been open a few weeks. Navarrette said people are seeking out healthier options, and Rootz is there to accommodate a variety of tastes and preferences, including offering Keto-friendly, dairy and gluten free options.
If you're looking for some healthy meal options this holiday season, visit Rootz online at rootzmealprep.com, or check them out on Facebook and Instagram at facebook.com/RootzMealPrepandEatery and @Rootz_meal_prep_and_eatery.