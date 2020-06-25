The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce has released their schedule for Rockin’ Ribfest, being held on July 25.
This year, the Chamber is bringing the event back to Main Street in Downtown Williston. The day will be filled with food, fun, and games for the whole family. The event has free admittance and is open to the public.
“After a whirlwind year, we are excited to still have the opportunity to bring the community together this summer for one of our most exciting annual events," said Chamber of Commerce Events Manager Caitlyn Holland. "We are hoping this year’s Rockin’ Ribfest will be the largest one yet and we are so appreciative of everyone who has helped make this event happen.”
Rockin’ Ribfest Schedule:
9 a.m. Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales Begin
Main Street Market Opens (Ends at noon)
10 a.m. Kids Zone ft. VRKade (Ends at 7 p.m.)
Food & Craft Vendors open
Noon Lemonade Day Starts (Ends at 2 p.m.)
Cornhole Tournament #1
Bar Opens
2 p.m. Williston's Got Talent
2:30 p.m. Cornhole Tournament #2
4 p.m. Rib Sales Begin
4 p.m. Talent Show Winners Encore Performance
5 p.m. Live Music with Kenyon France
6:30 p.m. Live Music with Mud Butte Band
8:30 p.m. Rib Cook Off Winners Announced
9 p.m. Live Music with Chaos 901
11 p.m. Explosive Enterprises Fireworks Show
To accomodate Ribfest, several streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. July 25:
Main Street (from Fourth Street to Second Street)
Fourth Street (from First Avenue W to First Avenue E)
Broadway (from First Avenue W to First Avenue E).
Rockin’ Ribfest 2020 Sponsors:
- VRKade
- OneOk
- KLE Construction
- City of Williston Star Fund
- Ryan Motors
- American State Bank & Trust
- Re/Max Bakken Realty
- Creedence Energy Services
- Williston Firefighters Union
- G & G Garbage
- Walt’s Market
For more information or to register for Ribfest or Williston's Got Talent, visit www.willistonchamber.com