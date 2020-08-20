American State Bank & Trust Company has hired Robert Gregory as vice president and manager of the Real Estate Lending Department.
Gregory is from Bozeman, Montana, and has more than 25 years of experience in all forms of lending with an emphasis in Real Estate lending. He has a strong community banking background.
“Rob is excited to get back to a smaller community in the upper Midwest where relationships and community involvement are valued,” Dave Hanson, president and CEO of ASB&T said. “We are excited to bring his lending expertise to our customers.” Hanson added, “He joins a great real estate lending team already in place with Mary Jo Oster and Meghan Wenker.”
In his positions in the real estate industry, Gregory has been active in Homebuilders Associations and Board of Realtors organizations, as well as Chamber of Commerce committees.
In his spare time, he enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking, biking and kayaking.