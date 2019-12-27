Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer Rick Braaten is retiring effective Tuesday, Dec. 31, after a 40-year banking career, all of which has been at American State Bank & Trust Company in Williston.
A celebration to honor Braaten is planned for 3 to 5 p.m., Tuesday at the main office of ASB&T, 223 Main St.
In a joint statement, Pat and Tammy Sogard and Tom and Laura Davidson, representing ownership of ASB&T, said, “We are so fortunate that Rick worked for the past 40+ years of our family’s 113-year ownership of ASB&T. Rick thoroughly understood our family’s long term focus to provide a safe and sound bank that serves the needs of the citizens of Northwest North Dakota. As we reflect over the last four decades of banking in Williston, we recognize that Rick has been a steady leader in the community and, more specifically, ASB&T.”
Braaten began his career with ASB&T in 1979 as a consumer loan adjuster and gained valuable experience as he built his career to include managing the consumer loan department, bringing the first credit card program to the bank, overseeing the marketing function, transitioning to a commercial lender, then managing the commercial and consumer departments, and culminating his career as the Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer.
Braaten has also been a dedicated community servant throughout his career with service on the board of directors of many organizations in the community including: The Fred and Clara Eckert Foundation for Children, The Salvation Army, Life Church, Trinity Christian School, Basin United Way, Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, Williston Economic Development Corporation, and Independent Community Banks of North Dakota. Braaten was also in the first class of the Leadership Williston Program through the Williston Chamber in 1996.
Pat Sogard, ASB&T Chairman of the Board, also announced that as Braaten transitions to retirement, he will become a member of the ASB&T Board of Directors. “Rick’s leadership has been instrumental to the overall success of ASB&T and we are excited to welcome his knowledge and experience to the Board of Directors,” he said.
Braaten is a Williston native, graduate of Williston High School and UND Williston (now Williston State College). He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Evangel University in Springfield, MO. He and his wife Andrene have four children, Kyle of Jordan MN, Kaycee of Minot, Jacob & his wife Jordan of Williston, and Olivia of Fargo. They have two grandchildren, Cora and Camden.