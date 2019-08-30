Williston was host to the 2019 North Dakota Downtown Conference last week, and the conference recognized some local events and volunteers for their work in promoting their downtowns.
The conference brought in around 100 people from across the state, offering keynote speakers, breakout sessions and networking events for its participants. The conference held a banquet on Thursday, Aug. 29 at The Williston Restaurant, where the inaugural Downtown Impact Award winners were announced. The awards recognized those organizations and individuals who have gone above and beyond to not only promote their downtown districts, but contribute to their success.
The awards were given in four categories, Downtown Event, Downtown Atmosphere, Downtown Champion and Downtown Leadership. The Event and Atmosphere awards were divided into two categories based on population, under 10,000 and over 10,000. No awards were presented in either of the over 10,000 categories. For this year’s awards, Williston and Watford City were both honored for events and individuals who have made an impact on the downtown and their communities.
Debbie Richter of American State Bank & Trust in Williston was given the Downtown Champion Award, which recognizes nominees who volunteer their time and resources to helping improve their downtown districts. Richter was honored for helping to found the Williston Downtowners Association and events such as Summer Nights on Main and the annual Crazy Days.
Richter said she was honored to receive the award, but felt that the downtown’s success was more of a group effort, rather than an individual achievement.
“I feel like none of us do any of this alone, so it’s hard to be recognized individually,” Richter told the Williston Herald. “We’re all in this together, and I know there are a lot of people that do a lot of work for a lot of projects, and so it really is a collaborative effort.”
As part of the Downtowners, as well as working downtown for over a decade, Richter said she has enjoyed seeing the changes that have made Williston’s downtown into what it is today.
“It’s nice to have watched it transform,” she said. “And I feel like downtown has transformed itself more than once in the past 30 years that I’ve lived here. I think we’re on a great track right now. It’s a vibrant part of the community, there’s a lot to offer, and I have a great respect for the people that own businesses downtown. Why would you not want to be involved?”
Just down the road in Watford City, Jessie Veeder Scofield was given the Downtown Event award for the city’s annual Best of the West Ribfest. Held every summer, the street fair, car show and ribfest always fills the city’s downtown with people who come from across the region to take part in the event’s activities. One of the event’s highlights is the musical entertainment, bringing in award winner musical acts year after year. The Ribfest brings in up to 10,000 people each year.
The Downtown Atmosphere award was given to Mary Gumke for Helping Hettinger Day.
The award recognizes a special project that has helped to improve the ambiance and quality of life in a downtown district. Organizers said that Helping Hettinger Day attracted more than 100 volunteers who built sidewalk benches, painted crosswalks, picked up trash and much more.
The Downtown Leadership award was given to Kate Herzog of Bismarck. The award recognizes an individual in a leadership role who has made a positive impact on their downtown district.
Herzog is the Chief Operating Officer of the Bismarck Downtowners Association and President of the Downtown Bismarck Community Foundation. She is responsible for the effort to create North Dakota Downtowns and has hosted the first five North Dakota Downtown Conferences.