Ribbon cutting at Nemont

The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce supported Nemont's ribbon cutting Thursday, Sept. 10, to celebrate Nemont's move into their newly renovated downtown space for retail. They also hosted business after hours there in celebration of their 70th anniversary.
