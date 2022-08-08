Purchase Access

The Bank of Tioga has partnered with the Tioga Area Economic Development Corporation to host REV, a small business pitch competition where $15,000 will be distributed to one or more entrepreneurs. Applications are due October 10, 2022.

From the pool of applicants, up to five businesses will be selected to pitch and be judged on all aspects of their business in front of a judges panel on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Divide County Courthouse, located at 200 N Main St., Crosby, ND.



