The Bank of Tioga has partnered with the Tioga Area Economic Development Corporation to host REV, a small business pitch competition where $15,000 will be distributed to one or more entrepreneurs. Applications are due October 10, 2022.
From the pool of applicants, up to five businesses will be selected to pitch and be judged on all aspects of their business in front of a judges panel on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Divide County Courthouse, located at 200 N Main St., Crosby, ND.
"Entrepreneurs and businesses are encouraged to pitch their current or future business concepts for a chance to win money to support their idea. It is our mission to IGNITE PROSPERITY® in all the communities we serve," said President of The Bank of Tioga, Savanna Hendrickson.
The Bank of Tioga hosts REV in an effort to reinvest in local businesses and entrepreneurs. Applicants will be judged on their pitch, marketing, personal investment level and exit strategy.
In 2017, The Bank of Tioga started REV in an effort to spur economic growth and encourage business owners to continue pursuing their dreams. As of today, over $60,000 has been awarded through this program.
Last year’s winners included Blue Raven Trading Company at $7,200, Back Shed Treasures LLC at $4,200, Luxe Beauty Bar LLC at $2,400 and Haugland Enterprises Inc. at $1,200. Judges include Savanna Hendrickson, President of The Bank of Tioga and Wendy Lenzen, Vice President of Business & Consumer Banking with The Bank of Tioga, along with KayCee Lindsey with Divide County Economic Development and Dennis Lindahl with Tioga Economic Development.
To apply, visit https://www.thebankoftioga.com/rev and download the REV application. The application deadline is October 10, 2022. If you have any questions, please reach out to Savanna Hendrickson at The Bank of Tioga at 701-664-3388.