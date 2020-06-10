The Williston City Commission denied a request that they said could have lasting detrimental effects on the environment.
At the Tuesday, June 9 meeting of the board, Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the commission that he received a formal request from Executive Air Taxi Corporation on May 29, 2020 to amend the airport's commission approved rules and regulations to allow a fuel storage tank to be placed on their hangar lease hold. Executive Air Taxi operates air ambulance services out of Williston Basin International Airport.
Dudas said the airport’s rules and regulations explicitly state where fuel storage is allowed. Placement must be in a location consistent with the master plan, sirport layout plan, and land use plan, of which he said none allow for fuel storage outside of the current fuel storage location. In addition to those items, Dudas added, FAA environmental review and approval is required to allow fuel storage outside of the approved location.
FAA regulations require airports to allow airport users to self-fuel their aircraft. The entity can only fuel aircraft which they own and with their own employees, and they cannot sell fuel to any other entities. XWA rules and regulations allow self-fuel storage in the designated area and requires that fuel be transferred to a mobile fuel vehicle or storage container to be dispensed into aircraft.
Dudas said that Executive Air stated in their letter that they believe Overland Aviation is in non-compliance with the airport's minimum standards due to hours of operation. The airport's minimum standards require hours of operation from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
"Overland Aviation met these standards until the COVID-19 pandemic took hold," Dudas said in a statement to the commission. "Since the pandemic began, the airport has granted waivers to all tenants, including restaurant, rental car operators, and Overland Aviation to their contractual hours of service obligations. I will continue to work with our tenants to ensure we are working together to provide the best level of service to our community while providing relief to these businesses when prudent."
Dudas said that additional fuel storage outside of the currently approved location would create a whole list of approvals needed as well as additional responsibility for airport operations staff to monitor fueling operations, inspect fuel tanks, and adds potential risk for soil contamination should there be a leak or spill.
"I believe that a change to allow fuel storage off the currently designated location will be a severe detriment to development in the future at XWA, and open up potential environmental issues in the future," Dudas said.
Dudas mentioned the recent decommissioning efforts at Sloulin Field, where additional clean-up was required due to higher levels of contaminated soil that anticipated.
"It seems to me, we spent eight years building an airport with designations on how to protect the airport and as we move forward, in my opinion we should stay the course." Commission President Howard Klug said. "There are other means of fueling airplanes privately without putting a fuel tank somewhere it's not designed to be."
After similar remarks from the other commissioners, the vote was made to deny the request.