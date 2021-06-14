The Western Area Builders Association is hoping to draw a bigger crowd for its upcoming golf tournament.
The annual tournament is a fundraiser for the association. Part of the money goes toward support of issues that matter to homebuilders. The rest is used for a political action committee that supports candidates for office.
One bill that WABA used its money to fight was an effort to require sprinklers in all homes and apartments.
The goal of supporting both issues and candidates is to lessen the burden of regulation on small businesses and homeowners.
The homebuilding industry is being squeezed right now by increasing lumber prices. Both the COVID-19 pandemic and tariffs in imported lumber have increased the cost. One estimate suggested that the increases could be adding $20,000 to $40,000 to the cost of the materials to build a home.
The annual golf tournament takes place Friday, June 25, at Eagle Ridge Country Club. The cost is $125 per golfer or $500 for a team of four.
For more information, or to register, call Crystal Munson at 701-580-4082 or Ken Callahan at 701-770-5030.