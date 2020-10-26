This year’s Best of the Bakken awards ceremony, which honors local businesses, has been moved to an online-only event. It starts at 5;30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Register for the event online at live.remo.co/e/best-of-the-bakken-2020/register
