Can you believe there are only three months left in 2019? It feels like just yesterday I was picking up my boys from their last day of school before summer break. Now, suddenly, we’re in the middle of holidays-are-just-around-the-corner craziness!
I think the hardest part about getting to this season is realizing you haven’t thought about the goals you set in January since, well…January. But, don’t be too hard on yourself. The good news is that goals and progress aren’t dates on the calendar. Whatever magic you felt on the first of January can be duplicated any other month of the year. You can regain momentum and finish the year with the same drive and ambition you started with.
Let’s look at four steps you can take to make that happen:
Step 1: Revisit your goals
Before you do anything else, go back to the beginning of the year and revisit all the different goals you wanted to tackle. Don’t get into the nitty gritty details just yet. All I want you to do is get those goals out of your head and on paper.
Step 2: Remember your why
Now, I want you to remind yourself of the why behind each and every goal on your sheet of paper. This is where you ask yourself: Why did I want to accomplish this in the first place? Often, the reason we give up on a goal or forget about it all together is because we lost sight of what was motivating us to begin with. And that’s exactly why this exercise is so important.
For example, maybe your goal was to get 10 more clients for your side business because you really wanted to make some extra money for a family vacation to Disney World. Is that still important to you?
This exercise might erase some of your goals off the list—and that’s a good thing. When the why is no longer important to you, you can stop feeling guilty about not accomplishing a goal. Once you’ve narrowed down your list to the goals you actually want to work on in the next few months, it’s time for step three.
Step 3: Get moving
Believe it or not, three months is more than enough time to reach some of your goals! First, make sure each of your goals has six specific qualities. Each goal should:
Be specific.
Be measurable.
Have a time limit or deadline.
Be yours (not what someone else wants you to do).
Be in writing.
Be realistic.
This means “I want to write a book” is not an effective goal. Instead, you would jot down something like, “I will write 15,000 words (measurable) on marketing for small business (specific) by December 31st (deadline).”
Second, break down your goals into micro goals. Following the example above, if you need to write 15,000 words by the end of December, you could set a monthly goal of 5,000 words, a weekly goal of 1,250 words, and even a daily goal of 178 words.
When you break down big goals into micro goals, they become less intimidating and more attainable.
Step 4: Plan for next year
As you’re working to regain momentum and finish the year strong, don’t be afraid to start thinking about what you want to accomplish in the new year. In fact, some of your goals from 2019 might naturally roll into 2020—and that’s not bad thing.
Work to keep the momentum you gain going through the new year and you won’t have to worry about being one of those people who quit their New Year’s resolutions by February.
If you need some help writing, planning and sticking to your goals this year and next, check out the Business Boutique 2020 Goal Planner. In my planner, you’ll find tactical lessons, challenges, ways to stay motivated and more.
I know it feels like the year is almost over. But, don’t be discouraged. You’ve still got plenty of time to chase your dream and reach your goals!
About Christy Wright
Christy Wright is the #1 national bestselling author of Business Boutique, host of the Business Boutique podcast, a Certified Business Coach and a Ramsey Personality with a passion for equipping women with the knowledge and steps they need to successfully run and grow a business. Since joining Ramsey Solutions in 2009, she has spoken to thousands across the country at women’s conferences, national business conferences, Fortune 500 companies and her own sold-out live events. You can follow Wright on Twitter and Instagram @ChristyBWright and online at christywright.com or facebook.com/OfficialChristyWright.