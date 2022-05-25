Summer is almost here and for high school students looking for ways to use the down time to stay sharp academically while preparing for their futures, there is a new online learning program in store. The Reagan Academy education platform is designed to help civic-minded teenagers sharpen their leadership, communication and decision making skills with an eye toward becoming tomorrow’s leaders. And the program’s curriculum draws on the life lessons of our nation’s 40th President, Ronald Reagan.
“We noticed a glaring skills gap when it comes to preparing our kids to be successful leaders and communicators in college, and ultimately their careers,” said Tony Pennay, Chief Learning Officer of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in a news release. The program was launched in February by the Reagan Foundation (www.reaganfoundation.org), a nonprofit dedicated to continuing the legacy of President Reagan.
The interactive courses focus on three areas of discipline: effective communication, leadership and informed-decision making. Each course costs $99 and upon successful completion, students earn a Presidential Leadership Certificate. As part of their coursework, enrollees can collaborate with other students, receive mentoring and get “access to exclusive content from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute Archives to enhance student enrichment.” Each course is designed for students to complete at their own pace.
“Our education team saw an amazing opportunity to put together our valuable leadership and communication development resources in an immersive course format for any student in the country to access. We believe that we can help our country and our future by providing e-learning solutions to cultivate well-rounded, civic-minded young leaders," Pennay added.
A 2021 survey by BestColleges.com found that 41% of U.S. adults rely on soft skills, which could include communication, mentoring and leadership, in their job and 38% of students “consider soft skills to be most important in the current job market.”