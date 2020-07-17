Several RE/MAX Bakken Realty team members have been recognized for outstanding performance in 2019.
RE/MAX National Headquarters has recognized RE/MAX Bakken Realty Managing Broker Jill Lee, Broker Associate Sarah Schroeder and Sales Associate Carla Kemp for individual outstanding performance. Out of all of North Dakota, Schroeder was No. 1 in in individual commercial commissions earned, Lee was No. 2 in individual commission earned and No. 3 in individual closed transitions, and Kemp was No. 3 in individual commission earned.
Also recognized for outstanding performance in the Williston office were Bakken Realty sales associates JoAnn Callahan, Team Leader, Sharlo Halvorson and Karen Burau. Their team was No. 1 in North Dakota in closed transactions and No. 2 in team commission earned.
Mitzi Bestall, a broker and co-owner of RE/MAX Bakken Realty, said, “These awards are exceptionally special and well deserved as the recipients have worked extremely hard and have been devoted to their clients. We are very proud of them and offer sincere congratulations!”