Williston Basin International Airport has been recognized by Airport Business Magazine as 2020’s Project of the Year.
The $270 million project was the focus of a profile by the magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Joe Petrie, detailing the airport’s progress from the planning stages in 2010 to its opening day in October 2019. The airport is the nation’s first new airport to be built from the ground up in almost a decade.
The profile also discusses the project’s key contributors, Ulteig, KLJ, Burns & McDonnell, Alliiance, JE Dunn and Chrysalis Global, and how they all came together to create Williston’s new state-of-the-art facility.
The project was also discussed on the Aviation Pros podcast, featuring City of Williston Airport Director Anthony Dudas. In it, Dudas discusses how the project came to fruition, and how despite setbacks and last minute approvals, the airport was able to open on schedule.
“The Williston Basin International Airport is honored to receive the 2020 Airport Business Project of the Year for Airports & Municipalities.” Dudas told the Williston Herald. “This critical piece of infrastructure for our region was made possible because of the foresight and leadership of our City Commission. Our partnerships with Federal and State officials and offices were integral in the successful completion of the fastest-built commercial airport since World War II.”
To read the full article and listen to the Aviation Pros podcast, visit www.aviationpros.com/airports.