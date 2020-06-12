The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) approved an advisory Thursday, June 11, that extends the time period required for testing commercial weighing and measuring devices during the COVID-19 public health disaster.
North Dakota Administrative Code requires that the owner of any commercial weighing or measuring device is responsible for its accuracy and must have it tested once every 15 months. Many of those tests are conducted by inspectors at the PSC. Due to the public health emergency declared by Governor Burgum in March, the Commission scaled back testing for the health and safety of both the Commission staff and the general public. As a result, many device owners were not able to have their devices tested within the 15-month timeframe.
An advisory approved by the Commission pauses the running of the 15 month testing period from March 13, 2020, through May 31, 2020, and this time period will not count against the device’s 15-month time period.
Any device owner with questions about this advisory can contact the Commission at 701-328-2400 or ndpsc@nd.gov
The North Dakota Public Service Commission is a constitutionally created state agency with authority to permit, site and regulate certain business activities in the state including electric and gas utilities, telecommunications companies, power plants, electric transmission lines, pipelines, railroads, auctioneers, commercial weighing devices, pipeline safety and coal mine reclamation.