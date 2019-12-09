Public comments are still being taken on a proposal to improve the intersection of U.S. Highway 2, Second Avenue West, and 26th Street West in Williston.
A public meeting was held on Dec. 2 to gather public input on the project, which looks at alternatives for an intersection that is near the Sloulin Field Redevelopment area.
Those who were unable to attend the Dec. 2 meeting may still comment on the project by sending written comments about the matter by Dec. 17 to Kyle Comer, Consultant Project Manager, 222 Airport Road, Williston ND 58801. The comments may also be emailed to comments@civilscience.com with public input meeting in the email subject heading.
Williston has posted a comment form, as well as materials from the Dec. 2 meeting, online at https://bit.ly/2LCVk1z for any who missed the meeting.
The purpose of the proposed project is to improve that intersection ahead of anticipated traffic volume increases, which are expected as a result of the Sloulin Field redevelopment.
The current intersection’s design is not consistent with an urbanized area. The pavement at the intersection is also in poor shape, and needs to be replaced.
The project team has analyzed a number of alternatives for the location. These have been arranged into four categories: No Build, Local Road Improvement, Modified Split Intersection and 26th Street Overpass.
These are available online at the aforementioned link, or may be requested by emailing comments@civilscience.com with Alternative Layout Request in the email subject heading.
Costs for the proposals range from nothing for the no build alternative to $46.6 million for the 26th Overpass alternative.
The environmental documentation is the next phase of the project, and is likely to be finished sometime in the winter of 2020.
A final design and construction timetable is not yet available. The project currently has no funding.