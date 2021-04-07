Williston State College is searching for a new president, holding public forums for the community to get to know the candidates.
The college has five candidates vying for the presidential role, with each holding a separate forum at WSC’s Teton Lounge. Scott Molander and Dr. Sandra Kiddoo held their forums on April 6 and 7, visiting with college faculty, city leaders and community members about their plans for the position. The candidates toured the college campus as well as the Train ND facility, learning the ins and outs of campus life and what WSC and Williston have to offer. The informal sessions gave the candidates a chance to chat about their qualifications and what they hoped to bring to the table as WSC’s new president.
Both Molander and Kiddoo expressed the importance of being involved in the community as the face of the college, saying that the partnerships cultivated will only further add to the success of any college. Being more involved and creating a more community-minded environment will help keep students in Williston as well, he said.
“It’s so important to be interconnected with the whole community,” Molander said. “There’s a lot of people that want to stay here and work. It’s a great lifestyle, a great place to raise your kids.”
Kiddoo said that not are are community relations with the college important, but that an effective president should strive to work with the local businesses, as well.
“That’s a critical component of any president, is being engaged in the community and working with community businesses,” she explained. “You have to have your economic development, workforce development, community organizations and your college all communicating well together to figure out how to meet the needs of the community.”
The candidates said another vital factor to the college would be successfully recruiting and enticing students to attend WSC. The college president should be directly involved with that job, Molander and Kiddoo said, taking on the public face of the institution in order to become a leader in showing what the college has to offer.
“I envision a road trip from Powers Lake to Glasgow to Watford and every city in-between just to get the message out there,” Molander said. “To me, that’s the number one thing, a president has to be the face of the school.”
“The college president has to be recruiting 24-7,” Kiddoo said. “You do that by becoming that advocate, by telling the stories of the things that are happening on campus to your community and at the state level.”
The candidates will spend the remainder of the week exploring the campus and city, getting a feel for the area and community they may be becoming part of. The candidate forums continue on April 8, with selections to be narrowed down in a meeting held on April 9, and a final decision expected to come at the end of the month.