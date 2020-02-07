A group of Williston residents are looking to get more people on the ice by spearheading an effort to build a multi-rink hockey facility in Williston.
The Power Play Project presented at 1 Million Cups on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Teton Lounge on the Williston State College campus. The Project was recently featured on the Williston Works Podcast with Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko. Josh Kringen, one of the founders of the Power Play Project, told Wenko that the group organized about a year ago to bring more sheets of ice to Williston.
“Every other major city in North Dakota has a hockey facility with more than one rink,” said Kringen. “(They have) two or three rinks under one roof, and it allows them to be able to host major tournaments and state tournaments and all kinds of different things.”
According to a release from Economic Development, the current proposal calls for converting the Sloulin Field International Airport’s 30,000-square foot airplane hangar to a three-rink hockey facility. The hangar is part of the future Sloulin Field Redevelopment. Once Sloulin Field is decommissioned and funding is secured, the project can begin moving forward. Wenko stated that he likes the plan because it gives new life to the spacious hangar.
“This is a great idea. This is going to help bring people to the community. It is going to provide a ton of spin-off of what I would call other economic development opportunities,” said Wenko.
Kringen said the new facility will help accommodate current and future skaters.
“Hockey is growing all of the time,” he said. “When other towns have built new facilities (such as Mandan, Dickinson and Minot) a lot of times their numbers have almost doubled.”
The Power Play Project is currently raising funds, looking to secure $28 million for the project. The facility, which will feature one sheet of all-season ice, may even help attract a minor league hockey team to Williston.
“What we are trying to raise right now is $28 million. The funding for that will be completely private. We are approaching different companies for naming rights. Sponsorships range from $20 to $6 to 8 million,” he said.
Kringen, who moved his business, MonDak Sports, to Williston in 2012, says he is excited about the Power Play Project and the potential for extra growth.
“Williston has amazing opportunity and amazing resources that people need to take advantage of,” he said.