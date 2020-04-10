The City of Williston Planning and Zoning Department is holding a public meeting regarding wayfinding/gateway signs on Wednesday, April 15.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the meeting will not be held in “public,” but rather via Zoom. The meeting begins at 5:15 p.m.,and the city will present the ongoing project to create wayfinding and gateway signs, vehicle directional signs, destination signs, and pedestrian signs for Williston.
“The meeting is going to go over the process we’re following to create that wayfinding system to let people how it works so it’s not randomly one day signs pop up around town,” Principal Planner Rachel Laqua told the Williston Herald. “It will, especially for those in the meeting, allow them a chance to be part of a follow-up survey.”
Laqua said the wayfinding signage was more destination-focused, directing visitors to places such as the ARC, the library, and various parks; not to mention the hospital, airport and police station. Laqua added wayfinding not only provides direction to pedestrians and vehicles, but provides a cohesive theme of signage throughout the City. The project is intended to be phased over five years, and is intended to be able to be adjusted and expanded as the city grows and destinations are added or changed.