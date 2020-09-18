Passley promoted at American State Bank

WILLISTON ND--American State Bank & Trust Company President/CEO Dave Hanson recently announced that Internal Audit Officer Brandon Passley has been promoted to Assistant Vice President & Internal Audit Manager. He will oversee a staff of six and takes on the role of manager with the impending retirement of Vice President & Internal Audit Manager Barrie Crandall.
Passley has been with ASB&T in the Internal Audit Department since 2015.
Originally from Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Passley is a graduate of Williston State College and holds a Bachelors Degree in Accounting and Business Administration from Finlandia University in Michigan. He is currently participating in the Dakota School of Banking program through the North Dakota Bankers Association.
Passley came to Williston to attend WSC and play Teton Hockey. He also played NCAA Division III college hockey at Finlandia University. Passley is currently a board member of the Teton Booster Club and a member of the WSC Accounting Department Advisory Board. He enjoys golf, hunting and continues to play recreational hockey.
“We are so fortunate that Brandon chose to come back to Williston after graduating college and begin his career at ASB&T,” Hanson said. “We are happy that he could step into the role of Internal Audit Manager after working with Barrie for several years.”
During her transition to retirement, Crandall has remained as an Internal Audit Officer. She has been with the bank for 12 years and has more than 40 years of overall banking experience. At ASB&T she has also been the Customer Service & Sales Manager and Compliance/BSA Officer.