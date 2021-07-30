CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston is getting a facelift, with several renovation projects underway inside and outside the facility.
The first thing patients and visitors will notice when they step in is that the decades old carpet has been removed, replaced with laminate flooring. CHI's OR/MedSurg/ICU Director, Kathy Mayo, explained that the change is helpful to hospital staff as well, making it easier to transport patients and equipment without the resistance of carpet.
"From an OR/Radiology standpoint, when you're pushing big equipment or a patient's bed, and you're pushing on carpet, it's just not conducive." Mayo told the Williston Herald. "With the removal of all that carpeting it makes it so much easier to transport equipment; it's not as hard on equipment and it's not as hard on the staff and their backs."
One of the most significant improvements the hospital is currently making is to their surgery department, where the operating rooms are undergoing a complete overhaul from the ground up. The new operating rooms will be more streamlined and functional for CHI's patients and physicians, as well as featuring state-of-the-art equipment. The project has been in the planning stages for several years, and has been in the construction phase for the last three months.
"With all of these changes, we're trying to show to the community that we're listening, and we want them to be proud of this facility," Mayo said. "We understand the Community Needs survey, and we're making strides to start checking off those boxes. The walk-in clinic, the community outreach, these improvements are part of that."
Mayo said portions of the operating rooms had not been updated since the 70s, and with the opportunity to start from scratch, the four new O.R.s will be more efficient for physicians, and more comfortable for patients. Additionally, the renovation includes improvements to their minor procedure rooms, updating them to be more efficient and to allow for possible expansion into full operating rooms if needed.
Mayo said the construction is expected to be completed in September.