The deed for one of two pieces of property that Williams County is trying to sell to the Busted Knuckle Brewery has finally arrived from the state. That clears the title for the larger section of land, according to reports heard at the Williams County Commissioners regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The second title issue, for the smaller strip of land, has hit the midway point. The Williston City Commission authorized correction of the plat at a recent Commission meeting, and asked the county’s surveyor to do the work.
At its next regular session, Williston Commissioners will decide whether to approve or deny the surveyor’s plat correction. If approved, it can then be recorded, and that will clear that title issue, which was related to a typo in 1902 that recorded a 10-foot difference on the plat versus the survey.
“Once that gets done, we should be good to go,” Williams County's attorney Karen Prout said.
Prout said it could be cleared as soon as the end of the week, or at least by the end of October if all goes right.
Williams County Commissioners, meanwhile, anticipating that the plat will be approved, voted unanimously to authorize Williams County Commissioner David Montgomery to sign off on the corrected plat in “the most timely way possible.”
Brad Curtis, with American State Bank, has previously said financing for the Busted Knuckle Brewery is lined up and ready to go as soon as the titles are cleared.
Busted Knuckle is a Montana brewery in Glasgow, which is housed in a converted garage. The Montana brewery’s owners have similar plans for the county’s old highway department brewery at 213 11th Street W.
Once completed, the new brewpub will seat between 200 to 250 people downstairs, while the upstairs will become an apartment and office space. Food trucks will be invited to the location to serve food. The brewpub may add food in the future.
Busted Knuckle was the high bid out of four for the county’s old property at $700,000. The others included Six Shooters, which offered two bids for the facility, one at $230,000 and the other at $300,000 and Scully Design Build, which bid $250,000. All bidders were planning restaurants for the facility.
Williams County commissioners also denied a request from Williston Hospitality to abate the valuation of Motel 6 from $3.8 million to $800,000.
Williams County Assessor Darcy Anderson said a complete inspection of the facility did not reveal any corrections to the property record.
“Their only evidence is the closing paperwork,” she said, but there haven’t been three usable sales to determine any actual market trends.
Anderson recommended denial of the request, which she said Williston had also denied.
Commissioners also:
• Decided to use market values for the sale of tax foreclosure properties. There will be a hearing Nov. 5 to hear any objections to the prices set by Commissioners.
• Approved three redemptions for properties on the foreclosure list, one each for Jodeen Bergstrom, Royalty Homes and Bonfire Enterprises.
• Approved a donation of three desks by Williams County Social Services to a school
• Closed out the annual maintenance certificate for county federal aid projects
• Discussed sending a letter to West Prairie Estates about a plat correction.
• Approved purchase of a property to the south of the County Administration Building, zoned light industrial, to get equipment in under one roof.
• Signed off on a marketable title for the Larvik Estate, to help clear the title for the property.
• Heard an update on a study Williams County will be paying for to develop analytics and options for the county’s six school districts to consider when it comes to educating high school students across the county. The team is nearly assembled, and just awaiting a final answer from the individual asked to run the study. An answer is expected by the end of the week. There was also an update on the hiring process for an NDSU Extension Agent. So far, only one application has been received.
• Approved an amended agreement with Williston Covention and Visitor's Bureau for the county’s new lodging tax, giving it more flexibility in spending for regional advertising campaigns.