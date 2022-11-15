Pat and Tammy Sogard

Pat and Tammy Sogard 

 CHI St. Alexius Health Williston

It sounds like a scene out of an old Western. In 1906, W.S. “Bill” Davidson, Sr., arrived in Williston by train and walked up Main Street to have a look around the town. The first person he met was a physician named Edward Hagan, Sr.

“They met on Main Street and became good friends, and then they got to know the Sisters of Mercy,” said Patrick Sogard, Chairman of the Board of American State Bank and Trust Company.



