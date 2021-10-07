The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce and Williston Economic Development office hosted the 1 Million Cups gathering at Caffeinated in Williston, with featured speakers Alex Johnson and Brittany Kilgore.
Held every month, the 1 Millions Cups event allows entrepreneurs to highlight their business or present business ideas to the local community and learn how those around them can support their business in it’s growth.
Johnson is the owner of Midwest Metaphysics, which provides services such as hypnotherapy, reiki, spiritual coaching, life coaching and more. Johnson said the services he provides are another way for people to find relief from stress, past trauma, grief and more. Midwest Metaphysics shares the space with Good Vibes Crystal Sounds and The Vault Yoga, located inside the former Joseph's Building in Downtown Williston at 203 Main Street.
"When we got this new space, I really wanted it to be a center for not just my business, but to incorporate other people that want to help people." Johnson said.
Midwest Metaphysics held their grand opening on Sep. 10, and hosted the first Healing Arts and Psychic Fair at the James Memorial Art Center Sep. 24 and 25.
Killgore is the Human Resources Manager at B&G Oilfield Services, and works with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and the Williston Chapter of the Central Dakota Human Resource Association. SHRM is the largest association devoted to human resource management. Representing more than 250,000 members in over 140 countries, the Society serves the needs of HR professionals and advances the interests of the HR profession.
Kilgore explained that the Central Dakota Human Resource Association serves to provide local networking and professional development opportunities for its members. Kilgore has recently teamed up with Leadership Williston graduates Kristi Scott and Kay Atteberry, two local HR professionals that created the Bakken Human Resources Networking Group as their Leadership project. The group will meet quarterly, with the next event planned for November.
"This is a group that's really needed in our area," Kilgore said.