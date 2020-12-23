The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for November have been released, showing decreases in several sectors.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from sources including the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
11.6 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of Oct 2020, compared to 1.4 percent in 2019. This is up from 8.8 percent in September. The state’s unemployment is 4 percent, up from 1.6 percent in 2019.
Sales Tax Distributions
$15,640,777: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $5,385,156 lower than this time in 2019.
$19,044,005: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing a decrease of $8,001,950 from 2019.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
-50.22 percent: The percentage change from 2020 second quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $208,821,500 in 2020, down from $419,452,002 from the second quarter of 2019.
-49.66 percent: The percentage change from second quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $224,814,946 in 2020, a decrease from $446,582,876 in the second quarter of 2019.
Real Estate
391: The year-to-date number of single-family homes sold in Williston. The number is down from 468 in 2019.
$287,192: The 2020 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston. The average is $8,996 higher than the same period in 2019, which had an average price of $278,196.
Transportation
29,288: 2020 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is an decrease of 51,273 from 2019. There were 1,978 enplanements in Nov 2020, compared to 6,945 in 2019.
Building Permits
471: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, up from 452 in 2019. This includes permits for 36 new residential, 13 new commercial buildings and one new apartment/duplex.
$40,749,834: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is down from $61,314,814 in 2019.
School Enrollment
4,185: Students enrolled in Williston Public School District No. 1.
661: The number of students enrolled in Williams County Public School District No. 8.