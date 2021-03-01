Northwest Therapy Services is helping youth and adults find their voice, offering speech therapy services in Ray and Williston.
Northwest Therapy Services is a locally owned by Speech and Language Pathologist Heidi Barman, who founded the practice in 2019. Barman holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Science and Disorders from University of North Dakota and a Master’s Degree in Speech and Language Pathology from Northern Arizona University. Barman opened the practice in Ray in 2019, followed by the Williston office in early 2020.
Barman worked in the public school system for 9 years and in a private practice for three years, serving local nursing facilities and clinic patients. Barman now focuses on her practices, offering a wide array of speech services to both pediatrics and adults, helping to prevent, assess, diagnose, and treat disorders in the areas of speech, language, social communication, cognitive-communication, and swallowing disorders.
"I see a lot of people that just want a little more help than the school services they may get," Barman explained. "I see a lot of need in the two to three year old population, where children aren't talking, using sounds or understanding language."
In adults, Barman said those who have difficulty speaking, finding words, or have issues with memory and planning, organization and problem solving skills may benefit from speech therapy services. Early detection and prevention is key for developing young minds, Barman said, so it is important for parents and caregivers to utilize speech therapy services if available.
"If they can get in and get services right away, it's going to help them once they reach school age," she said. "The longer they have these habits, or absence of using words and sounds, the longer it's going to take them to either catch up or get to where they need to be to reach those milestones for speech and language."
Additionally, Northwest Therapy Services offers partnerships to local schools and nursing facilities to provide on-site therapeutic services. Barman said she hopes to offer additional services at some point in the future, such as occupational therapy, but that those ideas are just in the planning stages. Barman said individuals should speak to their primary caregiver and their insurance provider regarding speech therapy services.
To find more information on the services provided by Northwest Therapy Services, visit www.nwtherapyservices.com, www.facebook.com/northwestnd or call 701-568-8255. Northwest Therapy Services is located at 1411 West Dakota Parkway, Suite 2B in Williston.