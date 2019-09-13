GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce and the Northern Plains UAS Test Site (NPUASTS) have announced an upcoming event bringing together stakeholders, UAS (drone) experts, and leaders in industry for the groundbreaking creation of North Dakota’s statewide UAS network.
In May of this year, the state of North Dakota invested $28 million in funding for a statewide network supporting UAS (drone) flights beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). The network will build on previous UAS advancements in the state and support the safe integration of unmanned aircraft into the National Airspace System (NAS). One of the first steps in implementing this revolutionary initiative is bringing together people in diverse industries.
To that end, the Northern Plains UAS Test Site (NPUASTS) and the ND Department of Commerce will be hosting BVLOS in North Dakota: Building a Statewide Network, a one-day convergence providing updated details and insights on the statewide network. “This event is a chance to bring many facets of the UAS together to learn about North Dakota’s initiative. We need support from UAS experts, technology developers, enablers, users and everyone in between,” said Nicholas Flom, Executive Director of the Northern Plains UAS Test Site. “We want stakeholders to hear from us, which will prepare and educate everyone on the future of BVLOS in North Dakota.”
Join us on October 15, 2019 at the Delta Marriott in Fargo, ND for a full day of speakers, panels, and networking opportunities. For more information, and to register to attend this historic event, visit www.bvlosnd.org/industryday.