North Dakota SBDC launches exit, succession planning guide

The North Dakota Small Business Development Centers has launched a brand-new exit and succession planning guide, which will help with transitioning out of a business.

Currently, 66 percent of the American business market is owned by Baby Boomers. Transitioning ownership of those businesses – either to the next generation or by selling to a new owner – is a vital part of maintaining critical services in communities across the state.



