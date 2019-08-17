FARGO — The connections between North Dakota’s agricultural sector and its growing technology sector were highlighted at the 2019 State of Technology.
The state has become much more than a major player in agriculture and the oil and gas industries, emcee and Mind Shift President Josh Teigen said, as political and industry leaders concentrate on “building North Dakota as a technology hub.”
More than 300 people filled the Avalon Event Center auditorium Wednesday, Aug. 14, taking in presentations from experts in cybersecurity, telecommunications, biotechnology, advanced coatings, health care, heavy equipment manufacturing and autonomous farming.
“Our state’s growing technology sector is not only creating good jobs, but it is helping to advance our state’s top economic industries, like agriculture,” said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. “In order to further support this convergence of technology and agriculture, we’ve worked hard to secure funding for rural broadband and to grow our state’s UAS (unmanned aerial systems) capabilities. These technological advancements will help ensure our farmers remain competitive on the global scale.”
Hoeven, who co-sponsored this ninth tech expo with the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce, said technology “is the third wave of economic opportunity” for North Dakota.
“We are absolutely a world leader in agriculture. We’re absolutely a world leader in energy, and now technology ties those three together. Those are the three legs on the stool,” he said. “It’s creating incredible businesses and incredible opportunities for these amazing young people and great minds.”