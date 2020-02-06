There’s a new kid on the Bakken block, although the upstream oil and gas exploration company is itself Houston-based.
Eagle Mountain Energy Partners has announced a partnership with investment firm Pearl Energy Investment and private equity firm NGP Natural Resource, both of which list Dallas addresses at their websites online.
In a media release, EMP Partners said it will use funds from the two firms to target acquisition and development opportunities in the Williston Basin and other select Rockies basins.The release lists total capital of $1.2 billion and $20 billion respectively for the acquisition of strategic assets in the energy sector, though it does not say how much of that will be dedicated to Bakken acquisitions.
Access to more traditional capital has dried up for many exploration and production companies, leaving many to rely on finding private equity for funding to make new acquisitions.
Analyst Sarp Ozkan, with Enverus, said this type of funding is a little unusual for oil and gas, but not completely unheard of.
“The more interesting thing isn’t the funding they have received, but if they will actually be able to acquire an attractive asset that will provide exit opportunities five years from now,” he said.
Likewise, Joel Brown, with the Bakken-based MineralTrackers, said everything will depend on the newly formed company’s ability to acquire quality assets.
“Certainly with their ability to acquire funding, there are assets large and small that they will be capable of acquiring,” he said.
The company may just have an inside angle on asset acquisitions in the Bakken.
One of the founding principals is Michael DeKruif, who previously served as the Williston Production Engineering Supervisor at Oasis Petroleum, where he oversaw completions and production operations in the Williston Basin.
DeKruif was also principal engineer in Oasis’ business development group, where he evaluated more than 100 deals in the Williston and Permian Basins exceeding $5 billion in value.
The other two founding principals for EME Partners are listed as Eric Pregler as chief executive officer and Shaleen Patel as chief financial officer.
Pregler was a senior vice president for the Kayne Anderson Private Energy income Fund where he led technical evaluations of more than 100 deals totaling in excess of $4.5 billion in acquisitions. He also held various roles of increasing responsibility with Pioneer Natural Resources prior to that.
Patel, meanwhile, was vice president of Corporate Development & Finance at Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., where he led strategic planning, corporate budgeting, and business development effort, eventually leading to a merger with Callon Petroleum in 2019. Prior to that, he held various roles of increasing responsibility with RBC Capital Markets, where he helped energy companies execute capital markets, Acquisition & Divestiture and Merger & Acquisition transactions.
The company did not respond to an emailed inquiry for more information, however, the company’s website says they understand EME Partners must focus on creating long-term value, and will focus on acquiring low-risk, long-lived producing assets with a development upside to do so.
“EMEP is excited to partner with Pearl and NGP to execute its strategy,” Pregler said. “We expect the current market to present attractive opportunities for EMEP to create value through acquiring and developing low-risk, long-lived assets.”
“Our team is ideally suited to generate superior returns in today’s cash flow focused environment,” Patel added. “We believe our experience, commitment to innovation and strong financial partnerships lay the foundation to build a successful business.”
Steven Cobb, vice president of Pearl, meanwhile said, “Pearl is proud to partner with the EMEP team. Eric, Shaleen and Michael’s combined technical expertise, investing experience, and strong industry relationships position them well to capture and exploit assets in any market environment.”