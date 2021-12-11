The North Dakota Association of REALTORS® (NDAR), at its annual REALTOR® Convention of the Dakotas in Pierre, SD, recognized Jill Lee, Realty ONE Group Caliber, Williston, ND, as REALTOR® of the Year (ROTY).
Each year at its combined convention with South Dakota, the North Dakota Association of REALTORS® selects a REALTOR® from among seven REALTORS® who have been nominated by their local association or board of REALTORS® for this prestigious award.
Lee was born and raised in Williston, ND. She graduated from Northwest Technical College with a degree in Electronic Technology before working at an electronic repair shop in Williston. She retired from her role there to become a stay-at-home mom and operate a custom apparel business. When she decided to reenter the workforce, she became an assistant for a local appraiser and fell in love with real estate. In 2012, she obtained her North Dakota Real Estate License, then her Brokers License in 2015. In October of 2020, Lee opened her own office, along with her husband and parents, known as Realty ONE Group Caliber.
Lee is a member of the North Dakota Association of REALTORS® (NDAR); she serves on the Board of Directors as Immediate Past President for the state association. She is also serves on the REALTOR® Safety Advisory Committee and is 2022 Vice Chair of the Professional Development Committee for the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). Lee has served on several committees and task forces on various levels for both Williston Board of REALTORS® (WBOR) and NDAR.
Lee is active in the local and state communities of North Dakota. She is a Sterling R Major Investor for the REALTORS® Political Action Committee (RPAC). RPAC works to collect political contributions and provides assistance to candidates who support issues important to the real estate profession.
Lee is an accomplished REALTOR® and consistently represents NDAR nationwide, traveling to various leadership events throughout the country. Her drive, commitment, ambition, and humor continue to positively impact her home state of North Dakota. Her involvement and participation in the activities and organizations above encompass the REALTOR® Spirit.
The purpose of the award is to recognize NDAR REALTOR® members for effort and work expended in the interest of their fellow REALTORS®, their profession and their community; to identify REALTORS® best fitted to be considered for leadership positions in the association and to foster a spirit of competition among those who volunteer to serve on local Boards and the State and National Associations.
Other nominees for ROTY were: Amber Carlton, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties, Fargo-Moorhead; Jessica Clemens, CENTURY 21 Morrison Realty, Jamestown; Amber Kraft, KW Inspire Realty, Minot; Tricia Schlosser, CENTURY 21 Morrison Realty, Bismarck-Mandan; Russel Crary, Crary Real Estate, Grand Forks; and Mike Schwab, Continental Real Estate, Badlands.