Minot, N.D. —Strengthen ND announces the opening of applications to North Dakota Change Network, a year-long cohort study program beginning summer 2022 which supports North Dakotans driving the places they live and work to be accessible and welcoming.
In North Dakota Change Network participants enter a blended learning environment, gaining proven techniques and building networks to assist their work in creating equitable and inclusive change in their communities and organizations. Learning occurs through self-directed lessons, activities, and discussion groups facilitated by a cross-sector team of leaders who bring valuable expertise, insights, and resources to a rich learning experience.
"North Dakota Change Network invites aspiring change makers throughout the state to expand their leadership skills with new tools and frameworks that create lasting and meaningful change,” said Megan Langley Laudenschlager, Executive Director of Strengthen ND “Our team is ready to assist you in taking your project to the next level, shaping positive change throughout your community and the state.”
Participation in North Dakota Change Network is free through funding by The Bush Foundation. The program is led via a partnership of Strengthen ND, 3E Productions, CommonSense Consulting@Work, NAS, and filmmaker Charles “Boots” Kennedye, who work collaboratively to provide a safe and support environment for participants to experience and extend empathy, compassion, care, understanding, and tools that promote thriving communities.
North Dakota Change Network is open to any North Dakota resident. The program will be held September 2022 – September 2023 online and at two TBA in-person locations. Participants will have access to a small grant to assist a project which impacts their organization in positive and significant ways. Individuals who see opportunities to drive positive change in their community
are encouraged to apply by June 17, 2022. Visit North Dakota Change Network at artstrategies.org/north-dakota to learn more and begin your application.