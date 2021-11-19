By Renée Jean
North Dakota broke ground Friday afternoon on a state-of-the-art agricultural complex at North Dakota State University.
The Peltier Complex will be the new name for the Agricultural Products Development Center, which is to serve as an international learning center for the development, promotion, and marketing of crops grown in North Dakota and its neighbors, Montana, Minnesota and South Dakota.
North Dakota lawmakers approved $40 million in state funding for the Peltier complex in 2019, and approved $30 more million for it earlier this year.
The complex will house both NDSU’s food, meat and cereal science laboratories and the Northern Crops institute.
“I can’t think of a name more fitting for a state-of-the-art complex,” North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said.
The governor shares grandparents with the late Joe Peltier and grew up with Joe and Norma Peltier’s children Keith, Jeff, Suzette and Betty-Jo in Arthur.
“The Peltier family’s history of philanthropy at NDSU didn’t start today or with this project; it’s been going on really since the time that Joe (Peltier) graduated in 1951. … This philanthropy that the Peltier family and others have combined with the state support has really provided cutting-edge research that’s led to major advances in farming, and has contributed to the agricultural success and really touched every corner of our state,” Burgum added. state.
“It’s really historic to be putting together the Ag Products Development Center, Northern Crops Institute, federal programs, Trade Office and others into an unrivaled, world-class hub of research and development.”
Sen. John Hoeven also participated in the ceremony.
“Thanks to our hard-working farmers and ranchers, Americans benefit every single day from having the highest quality, lowest cost food supply in the world,” said Hoeven “The research done at NDSU and the Northern Crops Institute helps our producers to improve their yields, reduce their costs and market their products, helping to strengthen their competitive edge in the global economy. It is fitting that this new facility be named for the Peltier family, who has had an enormous impact on North Dakota agriculture.”
Hoeven is the lead Republican on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee and is a senior member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. In that role, Hoeven helped secure $9 million in funding for continued maintenance and repair of the Edward T. Schafer Agricultural Research Center at NDSU, as well as $1 million for new cooperative agreements with land grant universities, non-profits, and other entities to support the research, development and acceleration of agriculture technology. He also helped procure an additional $292 million for agricultural research conducted under the U.S. Department of Agricultural through both ARS and the National Institute fo Food and Agriculture.
Research that benefitted from Hoevens effort ranges from Sugarbeet and barley to canola, pulse crops, oats, wheat, and more.