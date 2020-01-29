North Dakota’s legislature approved more than $500,000 toward bioscience innovation, a move that North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said could act as a precursor to a bioscience Silicone Valley in the state.
“North Dakota has a lot of innovative people with knowledge and know-how,” he told the Williston Herald. “We might as well put some of that to work and support those works overall to build a better bioscience application here in the Midwest.”
Goehring recently awarded about $300,000 of the $500,000 approved for North Dakota’s nascent bioscience industry, doling out money to five companies in the state for innovative work that has the potential to change the landscape across a variety of sectors, from medical to agriculture.
Among the grants was a $50,000 grant to further develop soil microbes to NAF Distributing.
“That was discovered in North Dakota by a PH.d who was working at the USDA ag research station in Mandan,” Goehring said.
The 90s era research found that glomalin in soil helps with soil structure, as well as the uptake of nutrients and drought resistance for plants. Glomalin is a mycorrhizal fungal soil protein that is destroyed whenever a field is tilled.
“With conservation tillage practices, you probably have some of this,” Goehring said. “But this type of product can now be incorporated into any type of farming practice and system. Some test fields have show some great responses, especially as you move further into the corn belt in the midwest where there is more extensive tillage going on.”
Another ag-related grant went to National Agriculture Genotyping Center, which got $55,667 for enhancement of wheat rust surveillance through DNA-based detection and quantification.
There were also grants to firms developing innovative medical biologicals, including $75,000 to Inovan, which is developing an antibiotic-releasing foam that can fill bone voids caused by osteomyelitis.
“This will help prevent infections and problems after surgeries like joint knee replacements,” Goehring said. “When they have an infection, it can cause a lack of proper healing, extending the time or maybe not healing at all. This will help prevent that and help with the healing process.”
The remaining grants included $61,655 to Krampade for a sports drink that will mitigate cramps induced by exercise and low potassium in muscle tissue and $75,000 for developing a solution that will streamline communications for small and independent trucking companies.
The remaining $200,000 in grant funds will open for applications in the spring, Goehring said. Grant applications are reviewed and scored by a committee that includes Goehring, a representative from the bioscience association of North Dakota, and a representative from the North Dakota Department of Commerce.