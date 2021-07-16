The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission reported that the state's eight commercial service airports posted a total of 81,499 airline passenger boardings during the month of June.
The Commission reported that June experienced the highest level of passenger traffic that the state has seen since the pandemic began, continuing the monthly positive trend of growing airline passenger demand. The Commission added that these numbers show that the state is continuing its strong recovery as it is now only 19 percent below the pre-pandemic passenger levels by comparison to June of 2019.
“The continual growth in demand for air travel is great news and helps to fuel optimism for the airline industry that is operating within our state.” stated Kyle Wanner, Executive Director of the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “I encourage all of our residents and visitors to consider utilizing our North Dakota airports within any travel plans as any additional demand will help to leverage and expedite the return of more flight and destination options for our communities.”
At Williston Basin International Airport the trend continues upward as well, with carriers returning and extending their service at the airport. Airport Director Anthony Dudas said June was a very successful month, with the positive numbers continuing into the summer.
"XWA had another stellar month in June as we continue to recover from the pandemic and see additional passenger traffic." Dudas told the Williston Herald. "With Delta's resumption of service to Minneapolis on June 5, and United's continuation of twice daily flights to Denver, we saw a passenger increase of 158 percent compared to 2020. On July 1, United added a third daily departure to Denver."
Those "stellar" numbers have helped encourage additional carriers to begin looking more closely at XWA, with Sun Country Airlines announcing they will begin service in the fall. The airline will have twice-weekly flights to Las Vegas beginning on September First.