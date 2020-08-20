As businesses across the nation continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many nonprofits are also feeling the squeeze on their pocketbooks.
Non-profit organizations across the region have reported dramatic drops in funding, both in terms of grants and in charitable gifts, many of which come from businesses and private individuals. With the downturn in the economy and hits to the oil and gas industry, many organizations don't have the extra funds to give, or are simply unable to give as much.
Nonprofits like the James Memorial Art Center and Entertainment Inc!, who rely on donations and sponsorships, don't exactly fit into the "small-business" category, so grant opportunities for assistance aren't always easy to find, making those charitable donations an essential part of their operations.
“COVID has hit all non-profits so hard," James board vice president Deana Novak told the Williston Herald. "Charitable giving is so important to the operation of the James. Donations not only help with day to day operations, but special restoration projects, and bringing quality art exhibitions to the gallery. The James has felt the financial strain after being closed for months and not being able to generate the income we normally do through renting out the facility, hosting fundraisers, and providing art classes to the community.”
One ongoing project the James has been working to raise funds for is the restoration of the facility's windows, which the James has been raising funds for for several years. About half of the project's budget has been raised, with work set to begin on phase one this summer, until the pandemic brought it to a halt.
"Entertainment, Inc! receives grant money, but that is not our main source of income." Said Jim Fee, Entertainment Inc! board president. "We are dependent on memberships and sponsorships, as well as fundraising activities run by Entertainment Inc member volunteers. Each year is a challenge to maintain the organization. Unfortunately many non-profit arts and theater organizations struggle with funding. We are greatly in need of and would appreciate any outside support."
Inc! was forced to shorten their season due to COVID-19, but have used the downtime to make improvements to their facility as well. Recently, the Old Armory replaced several of the buildings doors, giving the facility an updated look for when patrons are able to return to the theater.
Amy Krueger, Executive Director of the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the CVB's charitable gaming reported a 50 percent decrease in the second quarter, the lowest Krueger said she's ever seen.
"It's a significant downturn," Krueger said. "That impacts what we're able to give. How do you budget for that when it's 50 percent less?"
Krueger said the CVB only approves grant requests quarterly, so the amount they are able to give is dependent on the requests they receive. While they may not be able to give as much, however, Krueger said the CVB has not denied any requests that have come across their table.
"In 2016 we actually put a halt and we didn't give grants for a while. So far, we haven't had to deny and we haven't had to put an end to giving grants," Krueger said. "We haven't had to do it yet, but I'm not saying that that won't come."
The CVB has given to numerous organizations in the area, including Inc! and the James, as well as the Upper Missouri Valley Fair, Williston Downtowners Association, WSC Athletics and many more. Williston's Salvation Army, which runs one of the area's food banks, said lack of funding has impacted their programs as well. The community has come together more than once over the last few months, holding food drives and giving sizable donations to the pantry, but Salvation Army Lieutenant Rachel Irvine said monetary donations are still vital to keeping the organization operational.
"We've definitely seen a slowdown," Irvine said. "Those donations help fund what we do. There are many items that are gifted or donated to us, but we do still have to buy things for the food pantry and keep the building running. Those donations are the backbone of what the Salvation Army does."
In lieu of those donations, many organizations are holding whatever fundraisers they can, which is made all the more difficult when social distancing is a necessity. This has led to some organizations partnering together for mutual benefit, such as the James and the CVB's plan to move forward together with Band Day, which has teamed up with Art Fest to create a unique event to raise money for both groups.
"We are trying to come up with as many 'outside the box' ideas we can," Novak said. "We're working to find that balance between making sure we can keep our facility operational, while still providing a service to the community with our classes and programs."
Entertainment Inc! plans to move forward with a new season, albeit taking it show by show and working in a different format to stay within social distancing and safety guidelines. Their first production is the radio-style double feature "Sorry Wrong Number" and "War of the Worlds" in October.
Numbers from the Williston Economic Development office have shown slight increases beginning in June, which has said to be indicative of the economy's slow turnaround. As businesses begin to recover from shutdowns and complications due to the ongoing pandemic, the hope is that it also signals a return to charitable giving, not only to help non-profits stay functional, but to allow them to remain active in giving back to those in need.