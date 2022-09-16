There is a new restaurant popping up in town, and the Williston Herald had the opportunity to check it out for the first soft opening night. Dabeno’s Bistro will open to the public on Sept. 19 at the old Big Willy's location.
Dabeno’s is a name that many may not be familiar with. That is because it is a compilation of the names of the three restaurant owners- David Garcia, Alberto Garcia, and Cristian Gaxiola. Garcia said that by putting their names together, it brings a piece of each of these chefs into the business that they have created.
“We want to grow. Dabeno’s was a part of that dream. We made the menu to fit this location, and we will only get better," Garcia said.
The three have made Williston their home after spending most of their years in the industry helping open restaurants for others. Here in Williston, they have all been a part of Williston Brewing Company and Doc Hollidays, until they chose to open their own restaurant which we know as Senor Egg, and now this new venture.
“We opened so many restaurants for other people, now we are able to have our own. First, Senor Egg. Now, Dabeno’s. It’s a different concept that is more relaxing. It is 21 and over, so people can come and enjoy. With every restaurant, we inspire to only do better.” Garcia said.
Dabeno’s is a bistro-style restaurant, a modern style and easy-going restaurant that has moderately priced food and features locally inspired and French cuisine. With three chefs as the owners, each has given a part of their experience to the menu. One of the favorites highlighted (and receiving a gold star rating from us) was the seafood pasta; a dish created by Gaxiola that includes calamari, mussels, clams, and shrimp. All dishes are made from scratch according to Garcia.
Garcia explained that each chef has a different background, but all come from the kitchen.
“We all have a passion for cooking," Garcia said. "We didn’t learn it in a classroom, we were taught through experience. I started as a dishwasher at fourteen and have worked in fine-dining, Italian restaurants, and even a sushi restaurant.”
The new restaurant also offers a new wine experience for the region. Wine and champagne flights are an option for those wanting to "experience the world all from right here," said wine director Chase Garrett Hubbard about the variety of ever changing flight options.
“The flights give the person a chance to step out of the box and try wines that they normally wouldn’t try," Hubbard said. "There are different styles of flights from champagne, sweet wines, reds, and whites. There are wines from different regions throughout the world and the flights will constantly change. We want to educate the staff to be informative about wines and wine pairings with certain dishes.”
Hubbard gave the Williston Herald a taste into the experience by educating about what wines go best with each dish and the background of each option.
"It's like being on vacation without having to leave the comforts of Williston," Hubbard said.
As the trio of owners gear up for their grand opening on Sept. 19, they are excited to share their dream with the community after all the hard work they've put into launching this new restaurant.
When asked if he had any advice for those trying to start a business, Garcia said, “you have to have dedication. The industry is hard and it is hard to find good people. We have a great staff and would never have been able to do it without them.”
With new concepts and a new dining experience, Williston has a new exciting option to try out. The restaurant is located at 3701 Fourth Avenue West and will be open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. Only guests ages 21 and over will be permitted to enter.