Arnie’s has been a staple in Williston for over 30 years and the new owners want to give back to the community to say thank you for all their success.
Austin Ellingson, who recently bought the business, has purchased almost 100 used bicycles to restore and give to children of Williston. Ellingson invites kids of all ages to come down to Arnie’s, pick out a bicycle and the skilled bicycle mechanics there will help restore and repair the bike.
Kids of all ages are welcome while supplies last. For more information, call (701) 572-3382.