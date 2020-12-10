New garage offering performance and maintenance

Petrolheads rejoice! There’s a new performance auto shop in town.
Borderline Performance and Repair opened last week off U.S. Highway 85 on Alpha Street NW and offer diesel and racing maintenance and service.
Friends Nick Foss, Tyrel Halverson, "Racecar Jim" Peltier, Micah Mersinger and Matt Post bring a menagerie of skills and training, with backgrounds ranging from 15 years of heavy duty semi truck maintenance to half a decade in super high performance sport vehicle upgrading to 22 years of overall auto maintenance.
Owner Landon Eskew helped bring together this group of local talents into one shop. One big advancement is the chassis dynamometer. Commonly referred to as a “dyno” or “rolling road,” it measures the power a vehicle puts to the ground. It's a major tool for race car tuning and the next closest public dyno is 400 miles away.