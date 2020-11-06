Williston Basin International Airport has opened its new crosswind runway to aircraft operations, adding one more benefit and safety feature to the facility.
City Commissioners Tate Cymbaluk and Chris Brostuen joined Airport Director Anthony Dudas and Overland Aviation President Tanner Overland for the runway’s unveiling on Thursday, Nov 5. Dudas said the new 4,500 foot crosswind runway is integral piece for allowing safe operations for smaller aircraft during high wind conditions that are perpendicular to the primary runway.
Typically large commercial aircraft are not affected by these weather conditions, however smaller aircraft are not able to operate unless they are able to land facing into the wind.
“XWA’s new crosswind runway will greatly benefit safe operations for small aircraft like medevac, cargo, and business operators during windy conditions,” Dudas told the Williston Herald. “These aircraft are more susceptible to strong winds and this runway will allow them to land safely during these conditions. This $12.7 million piece of critical airport infrastructure was paid 100 percent by FAA grant funding made possible through the recent federal CARES Act. Typically, this project would have been paid 90 percent by FAA and 10 percent by local sources. Our team is excited to continue to enhance aircraft operational safety at XWA.”
Brostuen and Cymbaluk then took to the sky for the first flight from the new runway. The airport has had many projects and programs in the works over the last few months, including updating signage and lighting along the county road leading to the terminal. New monument signage has been added both along the highway and to the facility’s entrance to not only make the airport easier to find, but enhance the exterior aesthetic.
Working with the TSA, the airport also recently introduced the XWA PASS program, designed to allow people who are non-ticketed to get through the security checkpoint and take advantage of the amenities that are offered at XWA. The pass grants access to greet friends and family arriving on domestic flights; accompany traveling family members and friends to their gates; shop and dine at the restaurant and store post-security; watch arriving and departing aircraft; and participate in XWA-sponsored events.
To find out more about what’s happening at XWA and Overland Aviation and to stay up-to-date on the latest projects, visit flywilliston.net or follow the airport on Facebook at facebook.com/flywillistonXWA, or Overland Aviation at overlandaviation.com and facebook.com/overlandaviation.