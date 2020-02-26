The Williston City Commission has approved a grant to help bring more childcare to the region.
At the Tuesday, Feb. 25 meeting of the commission, Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko presented the commission with several STAR Fund grant applications, among them a request for Light of Christ Lutheran Church to help transform portion of their building into a new daycare facility.
Giving some background to the application, Wenko stated that in 2019 the city had requested his office put out a Request For Proposal (RFP) to architects that would help identify potential existing structures or new builds and the costs associated with them for creating new childcare facilities.
"Access to licensed childcare for millennials is a nationwide problem," Wenko told the commission. "It's hit our community hard because of the new influx of millennials into the population and the above-average community growth rate that we're seeing."
Wenko said in Williams County, there were roughly 4,000 kids in need of childcare, with licensed providers in the county able to accommodate 823 children. Wenko said JLG Architects, along with J.E. Dunn, had identified several structures that could potentially be used for daycare facilities. Among these were the former Sloulin Field terminal building, the Art Wood and Crighton Buildings on the Williston State College campus and the former Sisters of Mercy House. If all were built into daycare facilities, Wenko said, it would add capacity for about 500 kids with an overall cost of more than $13 million.
Wenko added that the Light of Christ remodel was one of three projects already in the works to provide for childcare to the region. Lutheran Social Services is in the process of remodeling their basement to create space for a facility to accommodate 35 children, while WSC has already begun the process of design to transform their buildings into usable facilities. Wenko's request to the commission was for approval for up to $400,000 for the Light of Christ remodel. Once completed, the facility would be able to accommodate up to 70 children.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the grant.
The commission also approved the following Flex PACE grants:
A buydown request of $72,000 was made by Busy Bee's Hot Oil Inc. towards the purchase of Bekk's Hot Oil Service in Williston.
A buydown request of $12,500 was made for Sydney Owan towards the purchase and reopening of the Daily Addiction Coffee House.
Owner Lenny Johnson of Starboard requested a buydown of $21,000 towards the partner buyout and renaming of the business to Genesis.
Lolo Peak Properties request a buydown of $62,000 towards the purchase of the former Schlumberger property west of Williston, which will be updated and repaired to be rented out to an oilfield rental equipment firm.
PRK Tool Sales LLC requested a buydown of $42,000 to move to a larger location.
Zoom Groom LLC requested a $20,000 buydown towards moving the business to a new location downtown.
Additionally, the commission approved a Community Growth grant of $10,000 for CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation towards the purchase of new fetal monitoring equipment, and made an amendment to allow existing businesses to take part in the STAR Fund's Mini Match Program. Businesses would have to be open a minimum of three years to qualify as an existing business for the program.