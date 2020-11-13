North Dakota State University is hosting a virtual state of the economy conference from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 18.
Experts from the NDSU Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise and NDSU Extension will discuss and answer questions about North Dakota’s economy and its agriculture and energy industries.
“North Dakota’s economy faces many challenges,” says Jeremy Jackson, professor of agribusiness and applied economics and director of the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise. “In this virtual conference, researchers will paint a picture of where we are and where we are going.”
Conference speakers include Jackson; Ryan Yonk, undergraduate program director, NDSU Agribusiness and Applied Economics Department; David Ripplinger, Extension bioproducts/bioenergy economist; Bryon Parmon, Extension agricultural finance specialist; Tim Petry, Extension livestock economist; and Frayne Olson, Extension crop economist/marketing specialist. The program is targeted to legislators and other elected officials, government employees and industry representatives, but it is free and open to anyone interested.
To learn more and to register, visit https://www.ndsu.edu/centers/pcpe/state_of_the_economy.