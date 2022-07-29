NDSU, SDSU Extension partner to host Purposeful Retirement Online Book Club.

Some people want to be better prepared mentally for retirement. Others want to plan their retirement instead of defaulting to falling into this new phase of their life. They want to plan this phase in the same way they chose their college and professional life.
Many want to plan their retirement based on their values and definition of what makes them happy, not on others’ expectations.
They all can get help through the Purposeful Retirement Book Club that North Dakota State University (NDSU) and South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension are hosting.
On Sept. 13, NDSU Extension gerontology specialist Jane Strommen and SDSU Extension gerontology field specialist Leacey Brown will kick off a six-session online book club centered around the book “Purposeful Retirement: How to Bring Happiness and Meaning to Your Retirement” by Hyrum W. Smith.
Attendees will meet via Zoom at 11 a.m. Central time biweekly through Nov. 22. Each participant will receive a free copy of the book and will be invited to group discussions to think about retirement in new and exciting ways.
The group discussion will encourage attendees to explore their personal attitudes and beliefs about retirement, increase their knowledge about how purpose enhances health and wellness, and identify strategies to integrate purpose into retirement planning, as well as explore goals and priorities for retirement.
“This book club allows attendees to think about what matters most to them and how their retirement can reflect their goals and values,” said Strommen. “It has been amazing how we all learn from each other as we read and discuss the book.”
Participating in this event is free of charge. To register for this book club, visit https://extension.sdstate.edu/events. Space is limited and registration will close Aug. 11 unless already filled.