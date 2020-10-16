NDSU Extension partners to offer virtual entrepreneurship conference

North Dakota State University Extension has partnered with seven other state Extension organizations to offer the Connecting Entrepreneurial Communities (CEC) Conference virtually on Nov. 9-13.
The CEC Conference is a community development initiative that brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, economic development professionals, decision makers and community champions to strengthen and broaden regional entrepreneurial networks.
“Due to COVID-19, all in-person events have been postponed,” says Jodi Bruns, NDSU Extension leadership and civic engagement specialist. “However, technology allows us to still share great programming and ideas.”
Bruns continues, “This conference will provide participants with opportunities to learn from each other and share best practices for developing entrepreneurial networks within their communities. It will also showcase tools and resources that are available to entrepreneurs and that can be implemented in their communities.”
Two entrepreneurs from North Dakota will speak at the virtual conference. Jessie Monson from Ten Seven Acres, Galchutt, N.D., will share how creative business strategies during COVID-19 have led to increased revenue. Annie Carlson of Morning Joy Farm, Mercer, N.D., will keynote the first day of the event and discuss her successes and failures working for a Fortune 500 company and now as operator of Morning Joy Farm.
A detailed agenda and registration information is available at https://sites.google.com/umn.edu/cecmultistateshowcase/home.