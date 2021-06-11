The North Dakota Small Business Development Centers (ND SBDC) has launched a brand-new platform for small businesses to come together and sell their products and services online.
“We’re excited to be able to offer ShopND.com at no-cost to our clients. It’s one of many programs we are rolling out in order to help businesses compete and grow in the marketplace, now and in the future,” said Greg Syrup, CARES Program Director for the organization. “This platform provides an opportunity for North Dakota patrons to support local businesses from the comfort of their own homes. Customers can choose local pickup, shipping, or even local delivery if offered by the business.”
The ND SBDC has eight service centers across North Dakota to assist both start-ups and existing businesses in every county. As the program looks to help business owners emerge strong on the other side of the pandemic, an opportunity like ShopND.com is just one of the many ways the credentialed advisors of the ND SBDC are empowering North Dakota’s small businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive.
“Customers are interested in buying local and supporting their communities, but oftentimes it can be time consuming to visit multiple stores to find what they’re looking for,” said Syrup. “A key component of this platform is that local small businesses can all sell on one website, which provides an incredible convenience and a variety of product offerings for shoppers to choose from and then buy with just one checkout.”
Businesses have just started to add products to the site. The community should check back frequently as more businesses add products and services. If a business is interested in adding items for sale, they are encouraged to register on the website or contact Greg Syrup at gregory.syrup@UND.edu for more information or to ask questions.
ND SBDC is a statewide outreach program of the Center for Business Engagement & Development within the Nistler College of Business & Public Administration at the University of North Dakota. Since its inception in 1986, the ND SBDC network has helped business owners and entrepreneurs start, manage, and grow their small businesses through confidential, individualized, professional business advising and training workshops. Services are provided at no-cost to clients thanks to funding from SBA, ND Department of Commerce, UND, and local supporters across the state.
For more information on the ND SBDC programs or services, call (701) 777-3700, email leadcenter@ndsbdc.org, visit https://ndsbdc.org/ or find us on social media (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn).