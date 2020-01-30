Williston City Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk was elected President of the North Dakota League of Cities in September, and says that during his tenure, he has one motto in mind.
“One state, one league, one goal.”
The League of Cities has served as a key resource for cities and park districts for over 100 years, and acts as a conduit to assist cities and municipalities across the state to make their communities better.
“Whether it be to help with obtaining funds for infrastructure, working with the state legislatures, assisting with writing grants; (the League) helps to be a mouthpiece for them and be a partner with them to get them on the right track and get them the right guidelines on where to go.” Cymbaluk told the Williston Herald.
Cymbaluk said to help obtain those goals, he wants the state to come together and begin working as a whole, and says he hopes to bridge the gap in mentality and perception that North Dakota is east versus west.
“It isn’t just an east and west state. It is North Dakota,” Cymbaluk explained. “This is a team effort by all, regardless of which political party you belong to, or which part of the state you might live in. All of North Dakota is important. All demographics. All ages. We all have different needs, so let’s figure out a plan to make it work for all of us. When the state works together and they put everything aside and do what’s right for the citizens of North Dakota, we will become a better state.”
Cymbaluk said one of the League’s major successes for North Dakota communities came in the form of Operation Prairie Dog, which allocates $250,000,000 of oil and tax revenue per biennium to infrastructure funds for those in non-oil producing counties for essential infrastructure projects. The Municipal Infrastructure Fund and the County & Township Infrastructure Fund received $115,000,000 and the Airport Infrastructure Fund received $20,000,000. Cymbaluk said the bill is a new source of infrastructure funding which will benefit all North Dakotans.
“That bill impacted the whole state, I would like to believe in a very positive way.” He said. “I hope the communities utilize that funding mechanism to make their communities better. That’s what it’s designed for.”
Cymbaluk has been involved with the League and city government in general for quite some time, but he said that he believes his short time as president is helping to improve his skills within the city even further, something he has found quite rewarding, and beneficial.
“It’s opened my eyes on how to become a better leader, a more astute leader.” he explained. “You understand your needs here are going to be different than the needs in other parts of the state, but yet there’s always a common denominator to that, and how to put that together to make that work, that’s been a very educational experience that I’d like to believe I can bring to implement here in Williston.”
He added that it has also helped fine tune his communication skills, which he says is key when it comes to working together for a common goal.
“I think one of the biggest benefits is that it’s made me become a better listener,” he said. “You need to listen. There’s always another side to the story, so sit down and listen, don’t just jump to conclusions. At the end of the day, you may have to compromise. But that’s okay, compromise is good, if it’s done the right way. I think if you’re a better listener, it’ll allow you to make a better decision in the long term.”
Cymbaluk will serve as president for the year, before handing the gavel over to the next candidate at the League of Cities Annual meeting.
In the meantime, he said, he plans to continue to work to bring the state together on the issues that matter most to the entire state, while still working to provide guidance and support to each individual community the League serves. After all, Cymbaluk said, we’re all in this together.