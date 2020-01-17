Continuous growth within the Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative service area has contributed to the promotion of multiple team members.
Alex Vournas, a Williston native, was recently promoted to Chief Operations Officer and will be one of the leaders of the cooperative, responsible for delivering operational performance. Vournas was hired as System Administrator in 2013 and recently completed the Manager Internship Program through National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. He is on the National Information Solutions Cooperative Engineering & Operations Advisory Committee, an officer for the Williston Basin Curling Club, and enjoys hunting, fishing, brewing and spending time with family.
James Neether, originally from Watford City, was hired in 2018 as Safety Coordinator Supervisor. Neether has been promoted to Operations Supervisor and will oversee the construction, operation and maintenance of the MWEC electrical distribution and transmission systems. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and enjoys hunting, fishing and helping in the community.
Matt Glueckert, a Williston native, has been with MWEC for almost 10 years. Glueckert has been promoted to Division Manager: Substations/Dispatch/Security. He will be overseeing, managing and training all staff within the Substation, Security and Dispatch divisions. In his free time he enjoys hunting, fishing and family activities.
Scott Payne, originally from Placerville, California, began working with MWEC in 2017 as a dispatcher. Payne was recently promoted to Lead Dispatcher where he will oversee the dispatch center whose primary responsibility is operating and monitoring the Cooperative’s Electric Power System. When not in the office he enjoys riding motorcycles and sports.
Steve Peterson, a Williston native, has been promoted to Substation Coordinator where he will work with Substation Electricians to perform maintenance and service work on equipment throughout MWEC’s service territory. Peterson has been with MWEC for 5 years and enjoys fishing and hunting in his spare time.
Jake Stoltz, originally from Gilbert, Arizona, has been with MWEC for nearly 10 years and has been promoted to Construction Coordinator. Stoltz will be responsible for the communication between member projects and the cooperative as well as the scheduling and coordinating of crews for projects. He enjoys hunting, tennis and watching sports when he is not at the office.
Paul Herrala, originally from Buffalo, Minnesota, has been promoted to Lead Lineman where his role will be to lead distribution line crews in their day-to-day assignments all while meeting safety and specification requirements. Herrala joined MWEC in 2017 and enjoys hockey, dirt biking, going to the lake and spending time with his kids.