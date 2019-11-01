Moore Engineering hires Jill Helmuth as Senior Project Manager

WILLISTON, N.D. – Moore Engineering, Inc. recently hired Jill Helmuth as Senior Project Manager in its Williston office.
Helmuth comes to Moore with 27 years of experience, of which 22 years were spent at the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a federal agency within the US Department of Agriculture, working with water developments, irrigation projects and livestock waste management. She earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from North Dakota State University. With her husband, Keith, and two sons, Helmuth resides on and operates a cattle ranch in rural McKenzie County.
About Moore Engineering
Moore Engineering is a 100 percent employee-owned civil engineering and land surveying company creating sustainable solutions for public and private clients in the Upper Midwest from offices in Bemidji, St. Cloud and Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Bismarck, Minot, West Fargo and Williston, North Dakota. For nearly 60 years, Moore Engineering has strived to improve lives by helping build strong communities. To learn more about Moore Engineering, visit www.mooreengineeringinc.com.