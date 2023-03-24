112019 wild game (copy)

Montana hunters have until April 1 to apply for deer and elk permits; some will need a valid email address.

HELENA, Mont. — Hunters have until April 1 to apply for deer and elk licenses, but they shouldn’t wait for the last minute.

Hunters who are applying for special licenses and permits need to have a valid email address. Hunters can apply for permits on the FWP website. If hunters want to apply in person, FWP offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.



