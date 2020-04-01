Wheat acres for the 2020 growing season in the MonDak look like they may be transitioning into other options in North Dakota, according to the Prospective Planting report issued by the USDA, but in Montana, wheat acres are projected to increase slightly. Barley acres might also near a 2003 peak in Montana, and canola acres are being projected in record amounts.
The annual Prospective Planting report surveys growers for planting intentions ahead of the growing season. Many growers may yet change their mind between now and actual planting — the weather plays a crucial role in that — but the report still provides an early indication as to now much of each crop is likely be planted in 2020.
North Dakota spring wheat producers said they plan to plant 6.1 million acres, which is down 9 percent from 2019, and 640,000 acres of durum, which is down 11 percent. That will be a record low if realized.
Winter wheat acres, meanwhile, seeded last fall, were 60,000 acres, which was down 29 percent from 2018.
In Montana, winter wheat, seeded last fall, was down 400,000 acres from the 2019 crop, but other categories look like they will balance that out.
Montana growers intend to seed 570,000 acres of durum, up 20,000 acres, and 3.3 million acres of spring wheat, up 400,000 acres from last year.
All wheat acres are projected at 5.47 million acres in 2020 for Montana.
Intended sugar beet acres in Montana, meanwhile, appear nearly the same as last year. The projection is for 42,500 acres, which is just 700 acres more than last year.
Here’s a summary of crop intentions for North Dakota and Montana, and the nation.
North Dakota Crops that appear to be headed up in acreage:
• Soybeans at 6.6 million acres, up 18 percent
• Barley at 640,000 acres up 10 percent
• Sunflower at 570,000 acres, up 7 percent. Oil varieties account for 500,000 acres, up 6 percent. Non-oil varieties make up the balance, up 8 percent.
• Edible beans at 650,000 acres, up 6 percent,
• Hay at 2.6 million acres of hay, up 7 percent
• Sugarbeet at 214,000 acres up 1 percent.
North Dakota crops that appear to be headed downward in acres include:
• Chickpeas at 17,000 acres, down 59 percent form last year.
• Flaxseed, 190,000 acres, down 31 percent
• Dry edible pea, at 325,000 acres, down 24 percent from last year
• Lentils, at 85,00 acres, down 11 percent
• Oats, at 320,000 acres, down 10 percent
• Corn at 3.2 million acres, down 9 percent from 2019.
• Canola, at 1.66 million acres, down 2 percent
Montana crops that appear to be headed up in acreage:
• Barley, at 1.01 million acres, up 90,000 from last year — the highest since 2003, if realized
• Canola, at 175,000 acres, up 25,000 — a record if realized
• Corn, at 135,000 acres, up 20,000 acres or 17 percent
• Oat, at 75,000 acres, up 5,000 acres
Crops that appear to be headed down in acreage:
• Hay, at 2.8 million acres, down 200,000 acres
• Dry edible peas, at 495,000 down 35,000
• Chickpeas, at 139,000 acres, down 60,000 acres. Small chickpeas are projected at 56,000 and large at 83,000.
• Flaxseed, at 80,000 acres, down 19,000 acres
Nationally, crops that are up include:
• Oats, up 7 percent to 3.01 million acres
• Barley, up 7 percent at 2.92 million acres
• Hay up 2 percent at 53.3 million
• Sugar beet, up 1 percent to 1.14 million acres
Crops that are down include:
• Canola, down 3 percent to 1.99 million acres
• Dry edible peas, down 12 percent to 971,000 acres
• Chickpeas down 32 percent to 306,000 acres. Small chickpeas drop 5 percent to 100,000 acres. Large chickpeas down 41 percent to 206,000 acres.
• Flaxseed down 28 percent to 270,000 acres
• Lentils, down 2 percent to 474,000